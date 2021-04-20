(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County Public Health officials say they have more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than they can use.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts from County Public Health Director Samantha Beeson. Beeson says they are not having enough people sign up for shots to fill their available doses.
"Last week, we did 70 of our 100 doses, so we have 30 leftover from that allocation," said Beeson. "We did accept our allocation on Wednesday and we received it Friday of 100 doses of Moderna. We are sitting on 130 doses with only 20 people scheduled (Wednesday)."
Beeson says her department will not be taking its next weekly shipment of vaccine from the state until they can use what they have on-hand.
"We've reached out to the hospital and clinics to see if we can set something up and give them some doses," said Beeson. "But as it stands right now, we won't accept our allocation for this week, because we do not have people to give the doses to. The demand here -- and I know in surrounding counties -- is just not there. We all kind of sound like a broken record. We just don't have the people to give the shots to."
In addition to the Moderna doses that the county has, Beeson says her office still has around 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in storage. The Iowa Department of Public Health ordered all J&J shots paused last week after the CDC and FDA announced a small number of blood clots associated with the vaccine. Beeson says her office is hoping to resume using the one-shot vaccine as soon as state officials give them the all-clear.
"We have not heard yet when we can resume giving those," said Beeson. "What we're hearing, though, is that there will be restrictions on who can receive that vaccine, but we don't know the specifics yet. As soon as we know something, we'll get that out and hopefully use those doses too."
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson thanked the numerous volunteers who have helped the Public Health Department administer vaccines thus far.
"Montgomery County has had to pay very little in extra fees to have volunteers," said Robinson. "The volunteers have just come on their own accord. We've got two retired nurses from the Public Health Board who have done a lot, along with other volunteers, as well."
Statewide, Iowa reports administering over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Over 886,000 individuals have completed a two-dose series or the one-shot vaccine.