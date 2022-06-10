(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials say there's no major changes in the Iowa Primary Election results--despite a voting machine glitch affecting a handful of precincts.
In a special meeting Thursday, the county's board of supervisors approved County Auditor Stephanie Burke's request for an administrative recount of Tuesday's primary results. Burke tells KMA News the recount was necessary because of problems with the county's Unisyn voting machines--the same problems experienced in other area counties, including Page County.
"That was noticed by our poll workers that the tabulator--which is the machine that the ballots are run through--was off from the number of ballots and declaration of eligibility forms that the voters signed and cast," said Burke. "Therefore, at the end of the night, since the totals didn't match, I recommended to the board of supervisors to do an administrative recount."
Burke says vote totals were off by a single vote in Precincts 1, 2, 6 and 7, and by three in the 3rd Precinct. After completing the recount Friday morning, Burke says there's no change in the outcome of the county's contested races--including the contested District 4 Supervisor's Republican matchup won by incumbent Mark Peterson over challenger George Bruce.
"There were discrepancies," she said, "you know, one off, a couple off. So, we got the official results today (Monday). But as far as the outcome of winners, it did not affect because there were no close races."
It's the first recount in Burke's 16-year tenure in the auditor's office. And, she says it wasn't much fun.
"It was stressful," said Burke. "It was stressful on the PEOs. They did a fantastic job. It was nothing that they did, and it was nothing that the voters did. It was a glitch. And, we are looking into that, as far was working with the vendor, getting new machines--we just don't know yet. But, they have reassured us that they're getting this fixed by November. So, we'll play it by ear, and see what the board of supervisors wants us to go."
It's also likely the LAST recount for Burke. Earlier this week, the supervisors approved Burke's resignation, which is effective June 30. Burke leaves the auditor's post to accept the school business official-board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. The customary post-election vote canvas takes place at the board's regular meeting Tuesday morning.