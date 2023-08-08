(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Montgomery County late Tuesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 1900 block of O Avenue at around 10:50 a.m. Authorities say a 2023 Ford cargo van driven by Corey Cloyed was southbound on O Avenue when it drove onto the shoulder and entered the west ditch.
Cloyed was taken by ambulance to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Red Oak Rescue and Stanton Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.