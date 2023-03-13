(Red Oak) -- Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 34 near 210th Street at around 1:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Alexander Guy of Villisca, was westbound on Highway 34 when the vehicle began to lose control and entered the south ditch.
Guy and an 11-year-old male passenger were taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and no citations were issued.