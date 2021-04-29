(Red Oak) -- Tennis enthusiasts in KMAland can learn from a professional on Sunday at the Montgomery County YMCA.
Luke Jensen, the 1993 French Open doubles champion, will conduct this year's clinic. Montgomery County YMCA Executive Director John Blomstedt says Jensen is no stranger to Red Oak.
"The last time Luke was in town was probably 14 or 15 years ago," Blomstedt said. "We usually reach out every three to five years to see if things can work. He gave me a call, and we got things to work out for this upcoming Sunday."
The event features adult and youth clinics. Youth spots were a popular demand and filled quickly. However, Blomstedt says they are working on adding a few more positions to each youth clinic.
Blomstedt hinted at some of the things the clinics will contain.
"Luke goes through the fundamentals and does games and drills," he said. "He keeps things and moving and gets everyone involved. Part of his plan is to get people set to play doubles, so they can use some of the things they have been taught."
Blomstedt says the clinic isn't just for Red Oak natives. Youth players from Clarinda, Shenandoah, Creston and Southwest Valley have also enrolled.
"We are trying to help out everybody in the area and trying to develop their love for tennis," he said. "We start our summer youth program on June 7th. This helps build up to that and gets kids interested in that program as well."
Youth clinic positions are $15 and adults are $25 . Portions of the proceeds go towards the YMCA's youth tennis program. The adult sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6:15 on Sunday. Youth sessions take place at 2:45 and 4:30. Those wishing to learn more can contact the YMCA at 712-623-2161 or email johnb@mcymca.com. Registration is also available at the YMCA's website.
Blomstedt made his comments on Wednesday's AM in the AM. Click below to hear the full interview.