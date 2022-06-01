(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Family YMCA and Can Play Sports are making sure every kid has a chance to play this summer.
The two groups are partnering to create the Courage Baseball/Softball League for area youth who might not be able to participate in other summertime sports. The leagues are adapted for players from preschool through age 18 with cognitive, physical, or other conditions. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Montgomery County Family YMCA Executive Director Carrie Shalters says the games give a chance for everyone to get involved.
"Here at the YMCA, we really do emphasize on being for all," said Shalters. "Another staff person and myself, we've had kids that have had some special needs. That really spoke to both of us about being able to get kids that have special needs involved. Beyond being able to just sit and watch, they actually get to participate."
The Courage League originally began five years ago as the "Star League" prior to the YMCA joining with Can Play Sports, which is a non-profit adaptive sports and recreation program based out of Des Moines.
A major factor of the league's success has been the contributions of volunteers. The "baseball buddies" help players with hitting or running the bases. Shalters says the work of these dedicated individuals makes it an even more enjoyable experience.
"We've had high school kids and other organizations in Red Oak and other areas that come," said Shalters. "You get assigned to a particular child and you are with them the whole time helping them. I had the opportunity to do that a few years ago, and it really is a lot of fun."
While the games are hosted by the Montgomery County YMCA, Shalters says enrollment is open to anyone that wants to join.
"We have had kids come from miles around," said Shalters. "When I helped with it, we had kids come from Harlan and even Corning and Creston and even some from Shenandoah. It's not just for kids here in Red Oak and Montgomery County. We just really want to reach out to all the surrounding areas. Whoever would like to come, we would love to have them as part of this program."
Registration is free and can be done online at mcymca.com/register. No prior playing experience is necessary and equipment and accommodations will be provided by the YMCA. In addition, the YMCA is also seeking individuals or groups to help out. The first game of the season will be held on Sunday, June 5 at 1 p.m.. You can hear the full interview with Montgomery County Family YMCA Executive Director Carrie Shalters below.