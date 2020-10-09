(Red Oak-Clarinda) – Additional coronavirus cases are reported in two KMAland counties.
Montgomery County Public Health Friday afternoon confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases for the week of October 3rd-9th. Ten of the cases are adults age 18-to-40, while seven others are 41-to-60 years old. Six cases are older adults 61-to-80. Single new cases are reported in a child age 0-to-17, and an elderly resident more than 80 years old.
Montgomery County now totals 131 cases—99 of which have recovered. The county’s death toll remains at five. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 14.2%.
Meanwhile, Page County Public Health reported six new cases Friday afternoon. The additional cases include a child age 0-to-17, an adult age 18-to-40, a middle age adult 41-to-60, and an elderly resident over 80 years old. Two new cases are older adults age 61-to-80.
With the new cases, Page County’s total COVID-19 cases rise to 283—246 of which have recovered. The number of Clarinda Correctional Facility cases remains at 39. Page County’s 14-day positivity rate is at 20.0%