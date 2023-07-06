(Red Oak-Clarinda) -- Montgomery and Page counties plan to share a public health administrator on an interim basis.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who informed the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning that the Montgomery and Page County Boards of Health had signed an agreement to share her services, effective July 1. The move comes after former Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen resigned last month. However, before he left the county, Beeson says Mullen had contacted her about the possibility of the two counties sharing the position on an interim basis.
"We thought this would be a great time to work with another county, merge services, or see if our services and their services line up, but right now it is just myself as the administrator to oversee," said Beeson. "Hours will vary weekly with when they need me down there for meetings and such but otherwise I'll be up here."
She adds the year-long agreement will have an assessment at six months to see how the sharing is going. Beeson says both county attorneys have reviewed and given the green light to the agreement. The move comes as Beeson says there are talks about regionalizing public health in the state. While they still have yet to learn what that would look like, Beeson doesn't expect much to change in the day-to-day operations on a local level.
"I don't foresee, and this is my opinion, much changing locally because I feel like for public health you need that public representation in each county since we know our resources -- I think it's the funding that's going to change," she said. "Instead of the state sending out 99 contracts with a local public health grant, they're going to send out one contract to a county and then everybody else would subcontract with that county for those dollars."
The talks have primarily revolved around the recent condensing of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services. But, at least from what they've been told, Beeson says that was primarily due to redundancy between the two departments.
"Some of DHS's services and Public Health's services were similar," Beeson explained. "So instead of having all these different funding silos in both entities, they merged them to try and get the funding into different silos and reduce the number of (silos). That's kind of what we were told."
Beeson says other services, such as mental and maternal health, have also recently transitioned into a more regional system.