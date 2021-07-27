(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County supervisors heard from County Conservation and Parks on providing firewood insurance on campgrounds.
Casey Holmes, the conservation board director, says one of the providers of firewood for the northern campgrounds in the county has asked to have insurance coverage on his firewood and at a lower amount.
"The gentleman who has a contract to offer firewood at the north campgrounds which has been a self-serve, honesty system, has requested that instead of being the usual $1 million coverage he could be dropped down to a $100,000 coverage," Holmes said. "The cost for the million dollar coverage for him would be nearly double what he makes in a year selling firewood."
Currently the contracted firewood provider makes roughly $500-600 a year selling the firewood, while the million dollar insurance plan costs nearly $1,200 a year.
Holmes says the million dollars is the county standard for firewood insurance but also this would be a new insurance coverage for campgrounds.
Discussion began of what exactly a firewood insurance plan would cover and why they needed one million dollars for it. Supervisor Mike Olson says it's likely due to the vague nature of what the provider could be liable for.
"And that's why we have a million dollar plan, because where does it stop, where does it end, that's the whole problem," Olson said.
Holmes says keeping other items on the campground in mind for liability or items in trash cans that could catch fire and cause damage is also important. However, after being questioned by the board, Holmes did say this is a request he doesn't deal with very often.
"This is the first person in over four and a half years that has ever asked me about offering this service," Holmes said.
While the plan is expensive and perhaps needed, supervisor chair Donna Robinson said she is wary of offering any subsidy on the insurance plan as it could present future challenges.
"If it's not advertised that it's available, I don't see that there's any way that we would start to subsidize someone else's insurance because that would open an enormous challenge," Robinson said.
After discussion, the board requested more information including how other counties in the area handle firewood insurance on campgrounds before taking any formal action on the issue.