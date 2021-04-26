(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are hoping to wrap up the 2021 Legislative Session by the end of the week.
That's according to State Representative Tom Moore. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Moore says it's possible legislators will work into the weekend in order to end the session as ordained by state regulations.
"During a two-year general assembly," said Moore, "we have a 110-day session, then in the second year--which is always an election year for the House of Representatives--we have a 100-day (session). And, that is by the Constitution. That is by law. Those 110 and 100 days are calendar days that take place from the first day of session."
Friday is the last day for lawmakers to receive per diem payments for this session. However, the Griswold Republican says legislators have other incentives for wrapping things up by then--including farming activities.
"I don't think legislators think so much about per diem, and the loss of our clerks on Friday," said Moore. "We don't see that as the main obstacle or reason for wrapping up. But, yeah, that does take place. But, we're going to be there, and get our work done, and get done when we can."
One major hurdle was cleared last week, as the Iowa House approved its administrative and regulatory budget for the coming fiscal year. Included in the appropriations is approximately $100 million for extensive broadband service expansion in rural areas. Moore says the allocation is less than Governor Reynolds' request for $150,000 in the first year of a four-year initiative.
"We knew that there's enough projects out there to get broadband to what we call 'broadband deserts,'" he said. "Those are areas where the connectivity just doesn't reach. And, to get all those connected, we know that there's more than a hundred million dollars' worth of projects to be done out there."
Moore says the problem is finding enough contractors to tackle the multitude of expansion projects in the state. Eventually, he says lawmakers will provide full funding to improve high-speed internet services across the state.
"I think we as a House of Representatives, and as a whole capitol, we're committed, I think, to spending close to that $450,000 over the next three years," he added.
You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore here: