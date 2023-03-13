(Des Moines) -- State Representative Tom Moore is among the KMAland lawmakers wanting to give local school district more control in luring new teachers.
The Griswold Republican was among the supporters recently passing in the Iowa House that would allow individuals with college degrees to be hired as teaching interns while they complete their training for a license. It would also allow a college graduate to take an online course to get a temporary teaching license rather than enroll in a teacher prep program at a college or university. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Moore says the bill follows other legislation aimed at help school districts with the statewide teacher shortage...
"A year ago, we passed (a bill) here in Iowa to eliminate the teacher assessment test that student teachers had to take to get their license in Iowa," said Moore. "We eliminated that, because that was just the barrier for some people."
Moore also wants to eliminate barriers preventing college grads from other states from gaining licensure in Iowa.
"States like Missouri, Nebraska and Illinois all around us have an exam they're required to take before they can get their teacher license," he said. "Iowa required those students from other states to have a license from the state where they were studying to give licensure in Iowa. What my bill did was eliminate the need for that, and allow them--as long as they passed all their course work and their college says they're ready to be a teacher--they didn't have to take that licensure, and they could be licensed in Iowa."
Moore also sponsored a bill passing the House earlier in the session eliminating the requirement that teachers must be 21 years old prior to obtaining their licensure.
"This is giving local control," said Moore. "This is giving control back to the school districts, back to the superintendents and the principals, to decide if somebody with an alternative licensure is suited to fit their community and their needs."
Each of the bills awaits action in the Iowa Senate. You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore here: