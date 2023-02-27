(Shenandoah) -- Iowa lawmakers are taking action allowing younger teachers to enter the workforce.
Recently, the Iowa House unanimously approved House File 256, a bill eliminating the requirement that teachers must be 21 years old prior to obtaining their licensure. State Representative Tom Moore was the bill's sponsor. Speaking at Saturday's legislative briefing in Shenandoah, Moore says the proposal aligns with changes in Iowa's concurrent education laws over the past decade allowing high school students to take postsecondary education courses.
"We've got all kinds of, I'll call them kids," said Moore, "we've all kinds of kids that are graduating from high school with all kinds of credits, and they're finishing their college degrees at 19, 20 years of age. But, according to state law, they couldn't get licensure until they're 20 years of age."
The Griswold Republican says some expressed angst over whether individuals younger than 21 should teach 17-to-18 year-old high school students.
"My answer to that was, we have administrators that are responsible for deciding whether that person is a fit for their community and their school system," he said, "and they should be making the decision on whether that person is a fit, not some arbitrary age limit of 21."
Moore adds the current age limit prevents younger, qualified instructors from possible employment.
"For example, if Shenandoah has a student teacher here from Maryville that is student teaching," said Moore, "and that student is doing a great job--whether it be in the elementary or secondary, and they're doing a great job, and Shenandoah has an opening that they see coming up from a retiree or whatever, and they want to hire them--but they're only 21, and can't see licensure--then, they've lost that individual."
Moore adds many college graduates are entering other fields on a temporary basis in order to pay off student loans and other expenses--only to never take a teaching job. The bill is now under consideration in the Senate Education Committee.