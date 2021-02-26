(Des Moines) -- State Representative Tom Moore believes Iowa must preserve its election integrity.
Moore is among the local lawmakers backing the sweeping changes in the state's election laws in a bill recently passing in the Iowa House and Senate. Among other things, the bill would shorten the time frames for requesting an absentee ballot, or voting absentee. It would eliminate "home rule" for county auditors, and subject them or election workers to penalties for violating the Iowa Secretary of State's orders regarding election laws. Moore tells KMA News the changes are part of a review conducted by legislators and election officials following every Iowa election.
"We don't have a problem--I agree," said Moore. "That's the first thing that people opposed to this say is that we don't have a problem, why are we making changes? Well, we're making changes just to improve on the system."
Moore supports changes such as shortening the period for requesting absentee ballots from 120 to 70 days.
"Part of that reason is, the more time people have, the more instances--and not fraudulent instances--but just simple mistakes," he said. "People losing ballots, people losing their forms--that could happen. This brings us down to more of an average of what states are doing."
The Griswold Republican also rejects opponents charges that reducing the allotted early voting period from 29 days to 20 is too short of a time frame--especially for elderly voters. Moore says three weeks is enough time for residents to vote absentee. He also says there's misconceptions about the penalties portion of the bill, which would subject auditors to fines of up to $10,000 or jail time for willful violations.
"Now, they talk of all violations as technical violations," said Moore, "which makes it sound like if I was to incorrectly put a PIN number on a ballot, or incorrectly do something very minor, that's a technical violation. Yes, it is. But, it wouldn't be something willful, it wouldn't be something intentional."
Moore adds most auditors support moving up the poll closing time for general and primary elections from 9-to-8 p.m. Governor Kim Reynolds has yet to indicate whether she will sign the bill.