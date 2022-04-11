(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers head into the last weeks of the 2022 General Assembly with a big question mark--will eminent domain legislation pass before the end of this year's session?
Recently, the Iowa House approved a moratorium preventing developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. Legislators acted amid concerns over the possible use of the legal maneuver to acquire property needed for proposed carbon pipeline projects. Action is still pending in the Iowa Senate. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Representative Tom Moore says lawmakers on his side of the chamber acted on a "hot topic" of discussion across the state.
"Obviously, each side has a different story," said Moore. "But, there's some conversation out there about how some of these pipelines are not negotiating in a fair manner. To kind of put a pause on things and let things settle down, and give the people that are trying to get this land for the pipeline without having to use eminent domain, the House passed the bill to just put a moratorium on it until next April."
Moore says there's a reason why the moratorium was extended into 2023.
"The reason we went to this date," he said, "is that this is the date that the pipeline companies were talking about, that they weren't even going to think about using eminent domain until then, anyway. So, it's really just a movement to say, hey, let's take a pause on the threat of eminent domain, and let's look at it."
Moore says the pause will allow legislators to further examine possible thresholds for using eminent domain in the interim between sessions.
"Even though eminent domain is tough to use in certain situations--in all situations," said Moore, "we never have to want to use that. But, in some cases, it becomes a necessity for the good of all. Not that I'm an eminent domain fan, especially when it comes to private industry. But, I think we need to establish something statewide that becomes a permanent threshold as to when eminent domain can and cannot be used."
April 19th is the deadline for lawmakers to adjourn the current session before their per diem payments run out. You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore here: