(Clarinda) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is throwing his support behind the latest proposals for Iowa's congressional and legislative redistricting.
State Representative Tom Moore is another legislator impacted by the second set of maps recently released by the Legislative Services Agency. The Griswold Republican tells KMA News he would vote in favor of the newest proposals--if given a chance.
"I think they're a fair set of maps," said Moore. "I think it's something I could support, and I think, obviously, it sticks to the law real carefully, and I think it did a little better job of aligning legislative and congressional districts according to that law."
Under the new legislative maps, Moore would be placed in the Iowa House's new 18th District, which includes all of Cass and Montgomery counties plus all but the southeast corner of Page County. Moore would lose Adams and Union counties plus a portion of Pottawattamie county included in the current 21st district Moore represents. Still, Moore says he would have no problem adjusting to the new district.
"Living in Cass County, that's kind of near and deer to my heart," he said. "So, I like that portion of that. I have a lot of friends--well, I have a lot of friends in Adams County and Union County, as well. But, I think I've got a lot of friends in Shenandoah and Red Oak, as well, throughout all my travels, and all of my association through coaching and officiating."
After rejecting the first round of maps earlier this month, lawmakers will continue the second round during a special legislative session Thursday. Moore hopes the redistricting process will end with the second maps' approval--otherwise, legislators would have to redraw the districts themselves.
"I know that there's a cry out there that if we don't accept this, then we're going to gerrymandering--which is not a possibility," said Moore. "It's just flat out impossible that gerrymandering would take place. Yes, we can alter the maps, but we still have to alter them under the law, under the same rules that the Legislative Services Agency has to when it comes to that third map. We still have the same laws, same rules we have to abide by. So, gerrymandering is not a possibility."
if approved, the new boundaries would take effect with the 2022 general elections.