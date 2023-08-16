(Griswold) -- After a proposed law failed to garner enough votes in the Iowa Senate, at least one KMAland lawmaker expects discussions over eminent domain and carbon pipelines to continue into the 2024 Iowa Legislative Session.
That's according to State Representative Tom Moore, who was among several southwest Iowa lawmakers supporting a measure in the Iowa House earlier this year that would have placed tighter restrictions on liquid carbon pipeline companies before utilizing eminent domain to secure land for a proposed pipeline's path. House File 565, which received some bipartisan support garnering 73 yes votes in the House, primarily would have required companies to secure 90% of the proposed project land before using eminent domain. However, it failed to clear a funnel deadline in the Senate in March. Given the intensity on both sides of the argument, Moore tells KMA News he doesn't expect talks of similar legislation to go away.
"It was very heated last year and I don't believe there's been a whole lot of resolution to any of that and I supported that House bill that put restrictions on eminent domain," said Moore. "I'm a believer that eminent domain has a specific purpose and I'm not big on the idea of using it for a private company's gain."
The legislation also came on the heels of three companies proposing liquid carbon pipeline projects in Iowa, including Summit Carbon Solutions' five-state project stretching for nearly 700 miles across western and northern Iowa, carrying the liquid CO2 from several ethanol plants to North Dakota. Proponents point to the projects' capability of lowering ethanol plants' carbon footprint. However, Moore feels whether or not the project would serve a public good and thus be more likely to be granted eminent domain use is still undetermined.
"Is it going to affect the ethanol plants," Moore questioned. "It might--we don't know for sure how that's going to affect the ethanol plants in the area. Obviously, it it affects the ethanol plants, that affects our corn growers, and that affects the public. So, it's a really complicated issue."
The Iowa Utilities Board, which governs hazardous liquid pipelines in the state, is expected to begin a hearing process on Summit's project later next week. The Griswold Republican adds there are still some questions about whether the legislature would need to intervene, given the laws already on the books.
"We have laws in place, we have restrictions in place, and we have the Iowa Utilities Board that's in charge of determining eminent domain," he said. "I guess we could let the whole thing play out as it is without, like most people want, the government to step in and take their case."
Opponents of the projects and use of eminent domain have also raised concerns over the project's safety and urged counties to adopt ordinances setting safety-related regulations. However, a district court judge ruling blocked Shelby County's respective ordinance, prompting other counties, such as Montgomery and Page, to pause developments of similar regulations.