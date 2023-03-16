(Des Moines) -- State Representative Tom Moore continues to hear from both sides of the spectrum regarding the contentious carbon pipeline issue.
Moore expects lawmakers in the Iowa House to vote on a bill requiring property owners of 90% of the land in a carbon pipeline’s path to agree to the pipeline before eminent domain could be used to access other properties. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, the Griswold Republican indicated it's not an easy issue for lawmakers.
"Boy, it's a tough bill," said Moore. "The reason it's hard is because, you know, we've got to protect the ethanol industry in Iowa, but we've also got to protect private property for individuals. And, eminent domain for private gain--boy, that's a tough issue. So, I think it's going to come to a vote."
Moore, however, expects several amendments to be considered before lawmakers consider the bill in its final form. In the meantime, he continues to receive feedback from ethanol producers and other supporters of proposed pipeline projects.
"The carbon sequestration stuff that has come from the federal government enhances their pricing on ethanol," he said. "And, that helps when it comes down to the local farmer getting better grain prices, and enhanced premium on their grain prices, if you will. So, yeah, I've heard from them."
On the flipside, Moore says he's received feedback from landowners concerned about the safety of carbon pipelines, among other issues.
"Depending on which of the four different pipeline companies that are talked about out there," said Moore, "there's anywhere from 55 or 60 up to 70% of people that are already signed on. But yet, there are those who don't want the pipeline on their land."
Similar legislation on eminent domain usage is in question in the Iowa Senate.