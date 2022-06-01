(Griswold) -- Another KMAland lawmaker calls the just-concluded Iowa Legislative Session "productive."
State Representative Tom Moore says history will remember the 2022 session for several "monumental" measures--including some in its final days. One of Moore's highlights is the passing of new mandates promoting E-15 sales in effect by the year 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the Griswold Republican says Iowa needed to do something to promote biofuels as the number-one corn producing state in the country.
"It's been the governor's goal to up that ethanol mixture," said Moore, "to provide E-15 to those consumers that want it. The main issue, the main problem was, how do we do that and not hurt the smaller gas stations that don't have the infrastructure to do it? We were able to do it by making sure that the smaller, what we call 'mom and pop' gas stations were compatible. And, all of that is going to take place."
Moore also lauds lawmakers for changes in Iowa's "Bottle Bill" law. He says the changes will help recycling centers, and help keep discarded cans and bottles from littering the state's streets and roads at the same time.
"Hopefully, we'll see--I think we will see--more redemption centers to pop up," he said. "We'll also see individuals, distributors, whoever, producing mobile units that can go to small towns, or whatever, that don't have a redemption center to pick up cans for everybody."
In addition, Moore backed the last-minute change in Iowa's open enrollment laws, allowing parents to transfer students to other school districts year 'round. While saying the changes could produce "unforeseen" developments, he adds eliminating the March 1 deadline gives parents a choice.
"We had a couple of school districts that passed things after March 1 that were concerning to a lot of parents," said Moore. "As a result, those parents were locked into that district for a year, because they passed that deadline. Well, this just opens up this deadline to all year around. We recognize there will probably be some parents who will move their kids to other kids throughout the school year. But, that gives them a choice for their children."
Moore was among the local lawmakers opposed to the governor's proposed school scholarship program for private institutions. You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore here: