(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains for the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023.
And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward for the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
"It's exciting to have new people to work with," said Moore. "I'll have all of Cass County, all of Montgomery County, and the greater part of Page County--except for Clarinda in the southeast corner. A lot of great people, a lot of new ideas, but I think the district is pretty much the same as it's general makeup, which is mostly rural and conservative."
Republicans now hold supermajorities in both the Iowa House and Senate following the November general elections. While saying the supermajority will aid the Senate in approving some of Governor Kim Reynolds' appointees, Moore says it's not much of an advantage on his side of the chamber.
"Since I've been--which is seven years now, this will be my eighth year--we've grown from 53 (Republicans) now to 64," he said. "It really doesn't get any easier, or more of an advantage that we have, because you've just increased the number of differing opinions, and sometimes, it's hard to come to a consensus on certain things."
One bill the Griswold Republican and his colleagues are expected to consider is a new school voucher bill that would redirect public school funds for private schools, allowing low and middle-income families the option to send their kids to private schools. Moore was among those opposing last year's attempt, which passed in the Iowa House but died in the House. He says he'll take a hard look at this year's proposal.
"It's going to be a hard sell for me," said Moore, "because I don't agree with taking money from our present public schools and giving them to private (schools). I've got a number of reasons why that is. It's not anything I have against private schools or public schools, or whatever. But, I have numerous reasons on why I don't like the concept."
Moore says the school voucher bill is just one piece of legislation the newly-formed House Education Reform Committee is expected to propose in the coming session. Three members make up the committee's membership--House Speaker Pat Grassley, and State Representative Matt Windschitl and John Wills--all key supporters of Governor Kim Reynolds' education agenda. You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore here: