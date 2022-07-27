(KMAland) -- One area graduate recently medaled in a national competition focusing on leadership and skills.
Lukas Moore took the silver placing at the 2022 SkillsUSA Nationals. Moore, an Emerson native, participated in the collision repair technology division at the event hosted in Atlanta June 21-23. Moore says his experience of traveling to nationals and finding out his final placing is one he won't soon forget.
"It was nuts," said Moore. "It was held at the World Congress Center in Atlanta, and the arena we competed in was absolutely massive. It was really neat to see all the different sponsors, brands, and companies they had with them there and really get out and see what's out in the world."
SkillsUSA Nationals brings more than 6,500 state contest-winning students in 108 different trade, technical, and leadership fields together. Categories for the competition include electronics, precision machining, medical assisting, and the culinary arts. During the contest, participants are judged on their quality of work and how well they perform at mock interviews.
Leading up to the event, Moore spent several months practicing his craft while attending Southwestern Community College. Moore graduated from SWCC in May of this year. He says his time working with the staff and other automotive students helped prepare him for nationals.
"I've really, really, really enjoyed my time there," said Moore. "I had a great instructor in Jeff Magneson, along with Jeff Sorensen as my mechanics instructor."
Moore also mentions attending both SWCC and the SkillsUSA contest have given him invaluable tools to use in his next professional chapter.
"One of the main things I think I really took away from school is the interpersonal aspect and the customer service part of the automotive industry," said Moore. "You're working with cars, but it's also the customer."
You can hear the full interview with Lukas Moore below.