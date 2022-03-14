(Des Moines) -- The controversial school choice proposal remains alive at the Iowa Statehouse.
Recently, the Iowa House Appropriations Subcommittee advanced a measure that provide scholarships of as much as $5,500 a year to private school students from families with incomes of less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level--currently $110,000 a year for a family of four. Approximately 10,000 children would be served by the program. State Senator Tom Moore is among the local lawmakers opposed to the bill. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Moore says there's more questions than answers about the legislation. For example, the Griswold Republican questions whether the autonomy of private institutions would be maintained.
"I see a lot of problems--small problems that are inherent in that legislation--that I just can't support," said Moore. "I think we're taking away autonomy. Even though the bill doesn't say that government autonomy will slide over into those private schools, I think it will. This will only affect 2% of our students in Iowa. If it's good for a few, why isn't it good for all."
Originally stalled in the House Education Committee, the bill was moved to the appropriations subcommittee before last month's funnel deadline. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck likewise indicated his opposition to the bill at a recent legislative coffee in Shenandoah. State Senator Mark Costello, however, stated his support, saying it would give Iowans more choices in terms of children's education. Governor Kim Reynolds included the bill as part of her education agenda for this legislative session.