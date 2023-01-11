(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is expressing mixed emotions over Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech.
State Representative Tom Moore was among those present at the Statehouse during the governor's annual address Tuesday evening. The Griswold Republican tells KMA News Reynolds' speech contained several high points, such as the need to reduce the size of state government.
"She's talking about reducing the size of government by reducing agencies from 37 to 15 agency heads, and consolidating agencies," said Moore, "and looking at the size of our lawbook, and saying we've got to reduce rules and regulations, and make things easier for Iowans to operate on a daily basis."
Moore also lauds Reynolds for highlighting how Iowa is in better shape than the rest of the country in terms of finances and quality of life issues.
"We're number one for fiscal (conditions) in the nation," he said. "We're in the top 10 for places to live. For opportunity, we're number one in the nation. I think Iowa's got a lot to be proud of, and she championed all of that."
Moore also cited the governor's call for additional pregnancy centers and an increase in OGBYN positions in the state. A retired teacher, Moore questioned Reynolds' call for the creation of Educational Savings Accounts, allowing students to attend private schools. However, he says other portions of the governor's education plan could benefit Iowa's public K-12 system.
"Before collective bargaining, we had developed all kinds of what we call silos, or categoricals," said Moore. "I think in her plan, it is to get rid of at least of those categoricals, which opens up over $100 million worth of money that is sitting there unable to be spent in the public schools that they would be able to use for whatever they want--salaries and whatever. So, that's one of the great things about this plan.
"But, I still have numerous concerns about the ESAs, and the shifting of funs from the public schools to the private sector," he added.
Moore expects considerable over the governor's education proposals in the coming weeks.