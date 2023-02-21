(Griswold) -- State lawmakers have taken strides forward on legislation that supporters say could provide a lifeline for small, rural hospitals.
Last week, the Iowa Senate unanimously passed Senate File 75, which would allow hospitals in the state to opt into the "rural emergency hospital" designation put in motion by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The bill now awaits action in the State House. The federal law created the new category of hospital, which facilities could begin applying for at the beginning of this year. State Representative Tom Moore, who has sponsored the legislation in the House, says the bill would get the state caught up to the new federal designations.
"Which requires them to be open 24/7 to provide those rural emergency services, but it also provides them with increased federal dollars when it comes to patient care there," said Moore.
The federal rule allows rural hospitals to discontinue inpatient care and focus instead on providing outpatient service and other emergency medical care. Once a critical patient is stabilized, they would be transferred to inpatient care elsewhere, while patients with less acute emergencies could be quickly treated and discharged. Additionally, the bill would also increase the government's reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid patients at a rural emergency hospitals.
Moore acknowledged the legislation would provide benefits for a limited scope of hospitals in the state but adds it can serve as an alternative to closing a facility's doors. The Griswold Republican pointed to the Quincy, Illinois-based Blessing Health 49-bed hospital in Keokuk that closed in 2022.
"That hospital would be able to re-open as a rural emergency hospital under this bill and once again provide services for that community," said Moore. "And there are other small rural hospitals that could benefit from this, if they saw fit to do so."
The bill would apply to general hospitals operating under a valid certificate of need with no more than 50 licensed beds in a rural area with a population between 30,000 and 35,000 people, according to the 2020 census figures. However, Moore adds the legislation would allow other hospitals fitting those criteria to bypass the certificate of need application process.
"They'd have to go through an application process, but they would not have to apply for a certificate of need," he said. "Which most other hospitals, especially larger hospitals have to do, so they're not infringing on other aspects of other hospitals in their areas."
While the need for the program isn't dire in western Iowa, Moore says the Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg was identified as a hospital that could fit into the project. However, due to an amendment from the senate also including new licensure for "critical access hospitals," the bill has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.