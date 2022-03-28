(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers face decisions on dueling "bottle bill" proposals before the end of the 2022 Legislative Session.
Separate proposals on changing the state's more-than-four-decades old bottle deposit law are under consideration in the Iowa House and Senate. Speaking at Saturday's legislative coffee in Shenandoah, State Senator Mark Costello says the proposal on his side of the chamber includes an increase in redemption fees paid by distributors, and a reduction in the tax paid by beer distributors.
"The bill that we have in the Senate--and I'm not sure we've run it yet, but it's funnel proof because it has tax issues with it--would increase the redemption fee from one cent to three cents that the distributors would have to pay to the redemption centers," said Costello. "That would partly be paid for by reducing the tax on alcohol a little bit, which would take about half of that from the beer distributors."
Costello says the proposal is designed to entice wholesale distributors to redeem more deposits.
"We pay our five cents when we buy the can," he said. "It goes to distributors. Whenever it gets redeemed, the redemption centers say, 'okay, we've got this many cans,' then the distributors pay the redemption centers. So, so many cans don't get redeemed. There's a whole big chunk of money that the distributors are keeping. We don't know, but it's the tens of millions of dollars for both the pop distributors and the beer distributors."
A separate proposal recently unveiled in the Iowa House would no longer require grocers, convenience stores and other retailers that sell beer and pop to accept the empty bottles and cans and pay the nickel deposit fee in 2023. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck the proposal would set a mileage limit on where bottles can be redeemed, and establishes redemption trailers where residents can return cans. The Mount Ayr Republican says each person or entity returning materials would establish an account keeping track of how money is redeemed.
"You actually set up an account," said Dolecheck. "You just come and put your tag on it, and they those pick that up once a week, take them back to the redemption center which is in a certain radius, then you get paid in your account. They count them out and reimburse you. It's just like an exchange account."
Based on successful ventures in some Iowa counties, Dolecheck says the proposal requires both the retailers and distributors to "pony up" additional money into the redemption system.
"We haven't put that in bill form yet," he said. "That's something we just floated out there to try and realize we've got to do something. It's like some of the other legislation we do at the capital. Sometimes, if both sides that have to give the money are unhappy, then maybe you're doing the right thing."
Previous attempts at changing the current deposit laws have languished in past legislative session, amid heavy opposition from both retailers and distributors. One note: Saturday's briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda marked the last for Dolecheck, who retires at end of the current session after 26 years at the Statehouse.