(Red Oak) -- Additional coronavirus cases were reported in Montgomery County Monday.
Montgomery County Public Health says the county's 7th and 8th COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The new cases are an older adult between 61-to-80 years old, and an elderly adult over 80 years told. Both cases are currently hospitalized.
Of the eight positive cases reported in Montgomery County thus far, six have recovered. Three-hundred 30 residents have been tested. In terms of serology testing, 50 of the 51 indivduals tested were negative.