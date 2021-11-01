(Clarinda) -- It promises to be another busy month for COVID vaccinations in Page County.
Page County Public Health says two more public COVID-19 booster clinics are scheduled for this Wednesday at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda from 9-to-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, November 16th at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah from 9-to-11 a.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman advises residents to schedule an appointment by calling 712-850-1212 or 712-850-1509.
"We can do first, second and boost doses of Moderna," said Erdman, "as well as first and boost doses of J&J."
Erdman says those eligible for Moderna booster shots include people 65 and older, people 18 years and older who reside in long-term care facilities, individuals age 18 and older with underlying health conditions, and those 18 and older working and living in high-risk facilities--which covers a good portion of the population.
"So, you're looking at first responders--like the health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff," she said. "All your teachers, daycare workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, postal service workers, public transit workers and all of your grocery store workers."
There's no eligibility criteria for the Johnson & Johnson booster dose. In addition, Erdman's office plans numerous shot clinics this month at local schools and businesses. These latest clinics follow a previous public clinic late last month. She says the response was "fantastic."
"I want to say it was a little over 350 boost vaccines," said Erdman. "We are filling up our schedules for these next two clinics, as well. So,we do have a lot of people who want this third dose. Now, with this third dose, most generally, it's going to be a half of a dose, unless you fall into that original extremely immunocompromised (group), where you had an organ transplant. That makes you compromised. Then, you would still receive the full dose for the boost. But, most everybody's getting that half dose."
Again, anyone with questions on COVID shot clinics or to schedule an appointment should call Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212 or 712-850-1509.