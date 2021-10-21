(Clarinda) -- Another round of COVID-19 cases are reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health Wednesday reported 14 additional COVID cases. Five of the newest cases are in the adult category, age 18-to-40, while four cases are in older adults 61-to-80 years old. Three new cases were in the children's category zero-to-17 years old, with two cases reported in the middle age category age 41-to-60.
Despite the newly-reported cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate dropped to 12.9%., while the county's vaccination rate increased to 50.6%. Iowa's vaccination rate stands at 53.3%.