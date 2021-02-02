(Red Oak) -- Efforts to vaccinate individuals included in phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Montgomery County.
Last Thursday and Friday, about 140 doses were administered in a two-day clinic in the county. Speaking at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting, Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says more vaccinations are expected to take place this week, with the arrival of additional doses.
"This week, we've got I think a clinic everyday now," said Beeson, "whether it be a boost clinic of the second dose, or a school--we've started doing the schools this week. Then, we have another 100 doses coming today, which will go to the 65-and-older group. So, we're looking at setting up a clinic to vaccinate them again."
Beeson says her office hopes to receive word on more doses from state officials later this week.
"The state said we will start getting emails every Friday for allocations," she said. "So, I'm hoping that will continue, and we'll know this Friday whether we have another allocation to finish the schools, and the rest of tier 1 in phase 1B."
In addition to residents 65 and older, tier 1 covered first responders--including law enforcement, firefighters, and child welfare social workers, plus pre-K-12 school staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers. The state's COVID-19 website on Tuesday showed Montgomery County's total caseload since last March at 922--767 of which have recovered. The county's 14-day positive rate is at 15.2%