(Clarinda) -- Efforts to vaccinate the public from COVID-19 continue in Page County.
Page County Public Health has scheduled two more vaccination clinics this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Center at 1140 East Main Street in Clarinda, and Nishna Valley Christian Church at 415 Fremont Street in Shenandoah. Both clinics will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which require one dose. You don't have to be a Page County resident to receive the vaccine.
The latest clinics are in addition to those previously scheduled for April 8th and 22nd in Clarinda and April 15th and 29th in Shenandoah. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman recently told KMA News it's important for residents to get their shots in order to stop the spread of COVID.
"I mean, we just really strongly encourage people to get the vaccine, if it's something you're interested in," said Erdman. "We do know that it is going to help slow the spread, It's going to hopefully get us to where we can get back to somewhat normal, and we won't have to wear masks and do the social distancing, and we'll be able to see our family more."
Masks will be required at each clinic. Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 712-850-1509, 712-850-1211, or 712-542-5018.