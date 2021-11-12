(Corning-Bedford) -- With COVID-19 case numbers spiking, officials in KMAland counties are ramping up efforts to vaccinate the public.
Vaccination clinics are set in Adams and Taylor counties the next two weekends. Shots are available to Adams County residents Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corning Community Center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Taylor County Public Health Administrator Crystal Drake says all three vaccines are available.
"In Corning, our clinics there will have all three of the major vaccines," said Drake. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just a one-dose series, and we'll also have Moderna vaccines and Pfizer vaccines for booster shots and initial shots, as well."
Drake says the same vaccines are available at the Taylor County clinic next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UCPC Church in Bedford. In addition, the Bedford clinic will offer the just-approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-to-11. She says there's a big demand for children's COVID vaccinations.
"Actually, we've had several calls, along with some of our other vaccine providers," she said. "We just got that vaccine in house earlier this week, and we're getting it out to our various providers. But, it seems right now the response is good. Lots of parents calling when they can make an appointment, and several others are contacting their doctors, asking questions and wanting to make appointments."
Drake says both Taylor and Adams counties continue to lag before statewide and national immunization averages. As of this week, 50% of Adams County's population and only 43% of Taylor County residents are fully immunized. Drake hopes those percentages will pick up.
"We know that if you are vaccinated," said Drake, "it obviously reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. So, when we look at hospitalization rates right now, 85% of those in the hospital with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. So, we need to vaccinate to help eliminate that severe illness, and those hospitalizations to reduce the strain on our health care systems right now, because they are overwhelmed."
The latest clinics come during an uptick in COVID cases in both counties. As of Thursday, Drake says the seven-day positivity rates were 30% for Taylor County--the highest rate in weeks--and 16% in Adams County. The 14-day rates totaled 22% in Taylor County and 13% in Adams County. With the holidays and the regular flu season approaching, Drake says the recent spikes are a concern.
"Obviously, in public health, it is a concern if we see those infection rates start to rise before seasons such as the holidays," she said, "those that are with people inside more often gathering indoors, it's definitely a concern. In Taylor and Adams counties, we have seen that increase in cases over the last several weeks."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations can call the Taylor County Public Health at 712-523-3405 or Adams County Public Health at 641-322-6283. You can hear the full interview with Crystal Drake here: