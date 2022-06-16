(KMAland) -- Summertime means warmer weather, travel, and the start of fawning season for KMAland's deer population.
May-June is typically the busy part of the fawning season. The majority of newborns fall during the last part of May into the middle of June, but fawns can still drop anytime throughout the year. As more deer move around KMAland, it leads to an increase of interactions with the public. Jim Coffey, a biologist with the Iowa DNR, says this part of the year sees an increase in calls to his department about possibly abandoned newborns.
"That's the number one call that we get for deer this time of year, is that they find an abandon fawn or one the mother's not taking care of and they think they're going to try and help it," said Coffey. "And we have to remember that's the strategy for that doe is to leave that fawn alone. So that individual fawn is not abandoned, she's being left there for her protection."
Coffey mentions that fawns take some time before they get their legs under them and can fully follow their mothers around. Coffey says that while it's easy to try and move the fawn in an attempt to help it, oftentimes the mother isn't far away.
"The correct thing to do is don't think you're helping it by trying to go out there and collect it and take it somewhere," said Coffey. "We don't want to put any extra human scent around that animal that a predator could find and locate that fawn. If you really stand and are quiet and watch for a while, you'll probably see a doe standing within 50-100 yards of you that's got her eye on you waiting for you to leave."
Coffey also says that this year's young aren't the only ones to be aware of. Last year's fawns that are now in their "teenage" stage are out wandering around as well.
"It's usually the young bucks that are the ones moving around the most," said Coffey. "They're being kicked out of the social group. The juvenile or yearling fawns are going to stay fairly close to where they were born at around their mothers."
With so many more deer trying to find their new homes and interacting with people, this can result in animal/vehicle collisions. Does especially during this time of year are out and about trying to find secluded areas at various times of day to have their babies. Coffey says because of this sporadic movement, there are many things that drivers should keep in mind as they're out on the road.
"As a driver, we're constantly scanning fence row to fence row looking for deer that are approaching the roadway," said Coffey. "We're always going to be making sure we have our foot ready to cover that break. If we do have to break suddenly, we want to make sure we're paying attention to who's behind us. And also those people realize we don't need to be tailgating this time of year for sudden stops."
Coffey reminds drivers to always follow the words "don't veer for deer" when deciding what to do about a deer in the road. Oftentimes swerving to avoid an animal can result in more damage to your vehicle and worse injuries for yourself.
To learn more about how to handle an interaction with an animal, contact your local conservation officer through iowadnr.gov. You can hear the full interview with Iowa DNR Biologist Jim Coffey below.