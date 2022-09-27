(Red Oak) -- Deliberations continue in Montgomery County on proposed carbon pipeline regulations.
During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson and Supervisor Randy Cooper recapped developments at the most recent county planning and zoning board meeting. Peterson says approximately 50 people attended the meeting--many of whom speaking against Summit Carbon Solution's proposed CO2 pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa--including Montgomery County. Saying there's unanswered questions regarding the proposed pipeline, Cooper says it's important for the supervisors to work on an ordinance. He cited a proposed ordinance from Wright County specifying the supervisors' responsibilities in protecting the county.
"The board of supervisors should exercise any power or perform any function it deems appropriate to protect and preserve the rights, privileges and property of the county and its residents," said Cooper, "and to preserve the peace, safety, health, welfare and comfort of our residents. I think that's what's important. We need to protect the county, our land, our citizens and anything we can do will help."
Supervisor Mike Olson reiterated that the Iowa Utilities Board--not the county--will make the ultimate decision on the pipeline's fate. He also expressed concerns regarding legal fees associated with any litigation involving the project.
"Who's going to pay for this litigation that we're going to enter into," asked Olson, "when Summit Carbon sues us because we have mandated through an ordinance something that is undoable? So, we end up in court, and this goes on for two or three years--which I think is what they want anyway, is to drag this out as long as they can. Who's going to pay for that?"
Olson added taxpayer money would be used if the county hires a consultant for assistance with the ordinance's development. Supervisor Charla Schmidt, however, replied that the county shouldn't be afraid of litigation on the issue.
"If we base our total decision on whether or not we're going to get sued," said Schmidt, "I don't think that makes us look very wise. I think that's a fear factor, that we're going to get sued. Then to me, if they are going to sue us, they they're bullies. Then, we have some more bullies. To me, it's just a fear factor."
Supervisor Donna Robinson stated her support for contacting Ahlers and Cooney Attorney Tim Whipple for possible consultation on pipeline-related matters. Robinson says failing to take action on the matter is not good planning or due diligence on the board's part.
"If we sit here and think they're not going to follow our rules," said Robinson, "well then, why do we have a speed limit? Why do we have people trying to enforce other things across the county. I think you have to have an ordinance across the county. If they disagree, if they go against, then we take the steps to say, 'this is what we have in place, and this is what needs to be done.'"
She adds the county has money available to cover consultation fees. Robinson hopes the supervisors conduct a ZOOM meeting with Whipple, and consider taking action at its next regular meeting next Tuesday.