(KMAland) -- One of Nebraska’s biggest ethanol producers says more of the biofuel could go a long way to easing some pain at the gas pump. Chuck Woodside is CEO of KAAPA Ethanol Holdings. He says increasing the amount of ethanol in the nation’s fuels would have an immediate benefit.
“If we could take the blend rates from 10 to 15 or even higher immediately, we could have an impact on the price of gasoline at the pump tomorrow. That is the work that our association is doing with the administration today, is making sure they understand that, because we can have a direct impact right away.”
President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on imported oil from Russia. Woodside says if ethanol production was at full capacity, the U.S. wouldn’t miss the Russian imports.
“I think the other thing that's interesting, and this was a stat I had heard yesterday, is that the United States imports 200,000 barrels a day of oil from Russia. You know what? That's about the same amount of idled ethanol capacity in the United States. And so, if we would just have all the ethanol plants running in the United States, we could replace the import of oil from Russia to the United States. And I think those are the kinds of things that allow us to have a direct and immediate impact on the price of gasoline.”