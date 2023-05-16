(Nebraska City) -- Deliberations continue on a proposed electric and gas utilities fee increase in Nebraska City.
Nebraska City's City Council Monday night held the first reading on a proposed 1.25% increase, raising the fee to 6.25%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the additional revenues from the fee hike would cover a $2 million bond for infrastructure installation in the proposed Kreifels Hills Subdivision in the community's northern sector.
"Right now on our electric and gas utility, we do charge a franchise fee of 5%," said Bequette. "That helps with our operating budget. It generates around $850,000 for the city for operating budget. When we actually bought the land with ARPA (money)--30 some acres, and we're getting 13 more donated to start the new subdivision by our new hospital--we looked at how do we go ahead to get a bond to start providing roads, curbs, gutters and all the utility infrastructure."
Prior to the first reading, the commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed increase. Bequette says one former commissioner spoke against the fee hike, while another voiced concerns over the city's lack of success in creating blocks in the future.
"It is essentially a tax," said Bequette. "Yes, we are requiring more money from folks to pay for this. Some of the concern is it's for a new subdivision, and everybody across town that's paying for it won't necessarily gain from it. But, if things work out the way we've got it projected, then the totally city assessment will go up, because we've got more houses, and a bigger footprint on our property tax, so that should reduce in the future the property tax on everybody."
The proposed increase's second and third readings take place at the next two regular council meetings. In related business, the council approved the subdivision's preliminary plat. But, Bequette says no action took place on a resolution for the subdivision's proposed annexation because of a technicality.
"We put in a public hearing and an ordinance for that," said Bequette, "but, unfortunately, I kind of got ahead. We actually have to pass a resolution as a council, then post an ordinance for a public hearing and the ordinance. So, next meeting, we'll be doing an annex for this portion of the subdivision that the city doesn't currently have in its city limits. We have some of it, but not all of it, so we'll annex the entire part, and we'll do that the first meeting in June."
