(Red Oak) -- Motorists using Highway 34 are advised of another repair project beginning next week.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say a bridge deck and joint repair project on westbound 34 between Highway 71 and Montgomery County Road M-65 near Villisca begins Monday, and runs through August 26th--weather permitting. Construction will limit traffic on that stretch of 34 to one lane in each direction. Work begins on the westbound lane of 34. Temporary barrier rail will be in place, with a 12-foot-7-inch lane-width limit restriction during this project.
DOT officials remind motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area. More information on Iowa road projects is available from the DOT's website, 511ia.org, or call 800-288-1047.