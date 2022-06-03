(Ames) -- Authorities say a domestic dispute precipitated Thursday evening's deadly shooting spree outside an Ames church.
The Story County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jonathan Lee Whitlatch of Boone allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Eden Mariah Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Renee Flores in the parking lot of the Ames Cornerstone Church. Whitlatch then shot and killed himself. At a news conference in Nevada Friday morning, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says the county's 911 communications center received the first calls regarding the incident shortly after 6:50 p.m.
"One caller stated that a person with the gun in the parking of the Cornerstone Church and two other individuals had been shot," said Fitzgerald. "Deputies were dispatched at 6:52 p.m., and arrived at 6:56 p.m.--a four minute response time."
In addition, an Ames Police commander who was inside the church at the time of the incident responded to the scene. Fitzgerald says the shooter was reported down due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly before 7 p.m. Medical aid was rendered to all three individuals, but to no avail. The sheriff says an investigation determined the incident was the result of a domestic dispute between Whitlatch and Montang.
"The shooting is classified as a targeted act of violence," he said. "Whitlatch approached Eden in the parking lot with a 9 mm pistol. Vivian Flores and another female accompanied Eden. Whitlatch fired several rounds, and within a matter of seconds, Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were fatally injured from the gunfire. The third female was able to find a position of safety, and was not injured."
Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores, both Iowa State University students, were attending a Salt Company bible study event taking place inside the church. But, he says the incident was isolated to the parking lot, itself, and there's no indication the gunman intended to enter the church.
"This was a situation that could have unfolded much more tragically had it just been a random act of violence," said Fitzgerald. "There was over 80 students in the auditorium at bible study, and if he had found his way inside the church with that intent, it would have been much more tragic that what we have today."
Whitlatch was arrested in Ames May 31 for 3rd degree harassment and impersonating a public official. The FBI is assisting local officials in the continuing investigation into the incident. Among other things, authorities are trying to determine whether the shooter's gun was legally purchased. Officials asked for thoughts and prayers for the victims' families, and that their privacy be respected. NOTE: Audio for this story is courtesy of KCCI television in Des Moines.