(Braddyville) -- Three suspects face charges following a burglary in Page County early Monday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released more information on the arrests of 31-year-old Keith James Land and 29-year-old Savannah Ashley Taylor of Council Bluffs, and 27-year-old Aaron Robert Gerald Cole of Atlantic. The suspects face two counts of 2nd degree theft in connection with an incident which began shortly before 1:40 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a report of a burglary in progress at 2648 320th Street, located between Braddyville and Blanchard, and less than a mile from the Missouri state line. Palmer says the vehicle left the location prior to the arrival of sheriff's deputies from Page and Nodaway counties. After Fremont County Dispatch radioed information on the vehicle, Shenandoah Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block South Fremont Street on a vehicle matching the description. Authorities say the suspects' vehicle was towing a 2017 Hull Trailer owned by Charles Pease of Shenandoah.
Land, Taylor and Cole are being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond, pending further court appearances. Cole is also wanted on Pottawattamie County warrant for a work release escape.
The Page, Fremont and Nodaway County Sheriff's Offices, Shenandoah Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were all involved in the investigation. Palmer says the investigation continues, and anyone with information should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193.