(Council Bluffs) -- An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs that killed one person.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation officials Tuesday evening released more information on Saturday's incident occurring at the intersection of Valley View Drive and College Road in Council Bluffs. Officers from multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a subject with suspected involvement in multiple violent incidents Saturday morning in and around Omaha, and Bellevue. Authorities says the suspect--identified as 41-year-old Matthew Briggs of Omaha--was known to be armed with multiple weapons. The pursuit crossed into Iowa with Briggs driving 100-plus mph at times during the pursuit. The pursuit ended in Council Bluffs when a Council Bluffs police officer performed a PIT maneuver on Brigg's vehicle, ending the pursuit.
DCI officials say Briggs pointed a weapon at the officers and two officers fired their weapons at Briggs. Law enforcement and EMS immediately performed life-saving measures on the suspect. Briggs was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted at the State Medical Examiner's Office indicated Briggs died of a fatal gunshot wound.
On Monday, DCI agents interviewed two police officers involved in the shooting-- Lieutenant Chad Geer, a 27-year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and Lieutenant Martin Stiles, a 23-year Omaha Police veteran.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time. The Pottawattamie County Attorney and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will review the DCI's investigation following its conclusion.