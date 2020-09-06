UPDATE: 5:51 PM Sunday, September 6th, 2020
(Red Oak) – An investigation continues into an emergency landing of a plane in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.
Montgomery County Emergency Management says county officials were notified late Saturday evening of an accident that occurred at around 1 p.m. Staff at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room reported that two people were being treated for minor injuries suffered in the accident. An investigation determined an aircraft made an emergency landing in standing corn near the intersection of 175th Street and I Avenue northeast of Red Oak.
Further information indicates the plane involved in the incident was a single engine 1972 Piper Cherokee owned and operated by a subject from Valparaiso, Indiana. Both the pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries, and were treated and released from Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Red Oak Police and the Red Oak Fire Department assisted Montgomery County Emergency Management at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY 7:01 AM Sunday, September 6th, 2020
(Red Oak) – Local and federal officials are investigating an accident involving an aircraft in Montgomery County.
The investigation into the incident continues. Names of the injured and the type of aircraft involved have not been released. Officials says further information will be released once all the facts are confirmed regarding the situation.