UPDATE: 9:06 P.M. August 16th, 2020
(Shenandoah) – Firefighters from three KMAland departments battled a house fire in Shenandoah Sunday evening.
Shenandoah fire officials released more information on a fire call at 207 West Lowell. Fire Chief Justin Marshall says firefighters were dispatched to the three-dwelling apartment at around 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, Marshall says firefighters found a working fire in an upstairs apartment. Firefighters made entry and searched for occupants. Marshall says all occupants and pets escaped uninjured.
Firefighters conducted an offensive attack and vented the structure’s roof. But, Marshall says the dwelling is a total loss....
Fire and rescue units from Coin and Essex provided mutual aid due to hot, humid conditions at the fire scene. Other agencies assisting at the scene included Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police, Page County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, Shenandoah Water Department and MidAmerican Energy.
Marshall says the cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
UPDATE: 7:49 P.M. August 16th, 2020
Firefighters smashed through an upstairs window, as smoke poured out of residence at 207 West Lowell. Shenandoah firefighters were sent to the scene at around 5 p.m., and donned air packs to enter the structure.
Firefighters from Coin's Fire Department and Essex Fire and Rescue assisted Shenandoah's department at the scene. Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also provided support.
Fire crews were still at the scene as a thunder shower entered Shenandoah at around 7:15. No injured were reported.
KMA News will have further details on this story as more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY 5:56 P.M. August 16th, 2020
The fire took place at 207 West Lowell. Smoke was pouring from an upstairs portion of the house as firefighters responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. More information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available.