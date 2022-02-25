Mark Costello and Cecil Dolecheck

State Senator Mark Costello (left) and State Representative Cecil Dolecheck listen to a constituent's question during a Legislative Coffee in  Shenandoah in January.

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Shenandoah) -- Area lawmakers return for another round of legislative briefings in Page County Saturday.

Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association sponsors the first legislative coffee at 8 a.m. at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center. That's followed by a similar briefing at 10 a.m. at the Clarinda Lied Public Library, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. State Senator Mark Costello and State Representative Cecil Dolecheck are expected to attend both events.

