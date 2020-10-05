(Shenandoah) -- In these trying times, there has never been a greater need for mentors in Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring program.
Now entering its 21st year, M-A-Y Mentoring provides a 1-on-1 match between adults and K-12 students in Shenandoah in need of extra assistance. Founded by the May family in 2000, M-A-Y stands for Mentoring Affects Youth. Kim Leininger is the program's longtime coordinator. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Leininger says mentors are asked to spend as much time as they can with mentees.
"Mentors can do whatever they want with students," said Leininger. "They kind of set their own schedule, and their own agenda, which I think is really cool, because each match is a little bit different in which they choose to do, and maybe what that student needs, because our program is just put in place to give students a little bit of extra support and attention. There's lots of different situations out there where mentors can just help families give some one-on-one attention, listening to students, spending time, just letting kids know how important they are."
Currently, Leininger says there's not enough mentors in the program to meet the demand.
"We have not as many mentors in the M-A-Y matches as I would like," she said. "I think our number is around 35-to-40. That number could and should be higher, because I think we have a lot of students--especially in this age that we're in--where there's some additional stressers for families. So, I really think that need is as great as ever."
Leininger says being a mentor has not been easy the past several months. With schools closed and social distancing encouraged because of COVID-19, she says helping mentees was challenging for mentors.
"I did encourage mentors to stay in touch however they possibly could," said Leininger. "Then, as we got closer to the school year, some of our mentors have felt more comfortable getting together with parent permission. But, it's kind of up to each individual match, and what the parent feels comfortable with, and with the mentor feels comfortable with."
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the M-A-Y Mentoring Program should contact Kim Leininger at 712-246-2520.