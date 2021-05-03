(Clarinda) -- Page County officials remain hopeful traffic will flow again on a major bridge next month.
Construction continues on a new bridge over the West Tarkio Creek on County Road J-20. Work on the 110-by-30 foot structure began in late February. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News crews accomplished more important tasks on the project last week.
"Last week, both bridge rails were poured," said King. "It's an open rail, so there's posts or spaces for water or snow to get off the bridge. It's not a solid rail that you see on most state bridges. It's an open rail--I like open rails."
King says subcontractors are expected to place bridge approaches on Wednesday.
"Right now, the contracted bridge crew is stripping forms from underneath the bridge and the open rail," he said. "These aren't the big fancy things that we're doing right now, but certainly needful things, and part of the process to hook the bridge to the pavement there."
King says weather has cooperated with the recent construction progress.
"It's been rather dry overall," said King, "so we've really not had weather delays. We did delay pouring the posts that the rails sit on, because the posts are small. We did delay that because of coolness down toward freezing overnight. These are small concrete pieces, so they don't generate a lot of heat. Overall, the weather has not been a factor in slowing us down."
Plans call for the project to be completed in June. King remains optimistic that goal will be met.
"It certainly depends on how the remaining subcontractors move in," he said. "Of course, when we place our guardrail blisters, there's a little dirt involved these, so it can't be real wet when we shape those things on the corners of the bridge."
AM Cohron and Sons is the project's general contractor. Previously-announced detours remain in place for motorists.