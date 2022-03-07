(Valley) -- Weather continues to be a mixed bag in KMAland.
After springlike conditions last week, severe weather dealt parts of Iowa a deadly hand Saturday. Cold, snowy conditions followed. Now, National Weather Service forecasters are eyeing another storm system bringing even more snow to the region the middle of the week. Clint Aegerter is meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Aegerter tells KMA News Saturday's dramatic weather--featuring tornadoes and strong thunderstorms--developed as expected.
"It kind of panned out about how we thought," said Aegerter. "We were just kind of on the very western fringes of the greatest threat. We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings in our area, then in kind of moved east into the Des Moines area."
Aegerter says Saturday's storms ushered in a cold front that generated snow in most of the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
"We had that system go through," he said. "It gave us kind of anywhere from 2-to-3 inches in the Omaha. Some spots had as high as 4 inches. Definitely some cooler weather leading to some snow. Then again this week, we have another one moving in Wednesday, Thursday, even into the Friday timeframe. It could bring us more significant snow, I guess."
Preliminary projections place snowfall Wednesday and Thursday between 3-to-6 inches. However, Aegerter advises residents to pay attention to later forecasts--especially if you're traveling.
"Definitely, if you have any travel plans here, kind of mid-to-late this week, you'll definitely want to pay attention," said Aegerter, "because it does look like there will be some travel impacts across the area."
Another round of cold temperatures is expected once Wednesday's system rolls through. Highs on Friday are expected in the upper 20s, warming into the lower 30s on Saturday.