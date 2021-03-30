(Clarinda) -- More opportunities are available to KMAland residents for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Page County Public Health has scheduled additional vaccination clinics next month. Clinics are set for Clarinda April 1st, 8th and 22nd, and in Shenandoah April 15th and 29th. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News the clinics are designed to get more residents immunized.
"We are still getting the Moderna (vaccine)," said Erdman. "That's the only vaccine we're getting right now. But, we are doing vaccine clinics every Thursday, and we are going to start alternating them between Shenandoah and Clarinda. The Clarinda clinics as of right now are going to be located at the fairgrounds in Wibholm Hall, and then, the Shenandoah clinics will be located at Nishna Valley Church on Highway 59."
Erdman says the clinics are for anyone age 18-to-64. You don't have to be a Page County resident, and or have underlying health risks to be vaccinated. She says the response to previous vaccination efforts has been good.
"We have people who really, really want the vaccine," she said, "and then, we just have people who are still iffy about it. They still have questions and what not, and we do our best to answer all those questions that people may have."
Erdman is hoping residents get their shots to stem the continuing tide of coronavirus.
"I mean, we just really strongly encourage people to get the vaccine, if it's something you're interested in," said Erdman. "We do know that it is going to help slow the spread, It's going to hopefully get us to where we can get back to somewhat normal, and we won't have to wear masks and do the social distancing, and we'll be able to see our family more."
For now Erdman urges residents to continue mitigation efforts. The clinics are set as an uptick is noted in the number of COVID cases in the county, and statewide. Ten new cases were confirmed on Monday, alone, in Page County, while 13 new cases were reported Tuesday. That followed 17 additional cases reported last Friday. Erdman says the latest surge in numbers is alarming.
"We do know there's been a few gatherings and what not in the county that has contributed to some of the new cases," she said. "We are just strongly encouraging people, you know, don't give up now, socially distance, say home when you're sick."
Appointments are necessary at each clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 712-850-1509. Residents with previously-scheduled vaccination appointments should keep them.