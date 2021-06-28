(Clarinda) -- Efforts to vaccinate Page County residents from COVID-19 continue.
Two more clinics are set for Tuesday and July 13th from 4-to-6 p.m. at the Page County Public Health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Officials say the clinics are free of charge, and insurance information is not needed. Currently, both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations are available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose, while the Moderna vaccine requires two shots at least 28 days apart.
In addition, public health officials are available to administer the vaccine to homebound residents. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 712-850-1212.