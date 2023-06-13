(Red Oak) -- Deliberations continue in Montgomery County over a proposed carbon pipeline project slated for a good portion of KMAland.
Presentations from proponents and opponents of Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline highlighted Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. Riley Gibson of Turnkey Logistics--the company representing Summit--updated the supervisors on the project, which would stretch more than 700 miles of western Iowa--including Montgomery County. Gibson says about 75% of the easements necessary for the pipeline have been secured, representing 13.4 miles. Additionally, about $4.6 million in easement payments have been issued. Gibson also dealt with what he called misconceptions coming from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's two-day meeting in Des Moines two weeks ago. He says one misconception is that pipelines aren't regulated.
"There's currently 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines existing in the United States," said Gibson. "That number is expected to go up a little bit--there's speculation on how much. But, they've been in operation for 40 years--maybe over 40 years in some instances."
Gibson adds pipelines are also regulated by not only PHMSA but also the Iowa Utilities Board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gibson's report followed comments from one of many local residents concerned about the project. In her report regarding the PHMSA conference, West Township resident Jan Norris discusses how panelists outlined the dangers of CO2 pipelines during various presentations.
"Multiple times, the panelists brought up that this is not your grandparents' pipeline," said Norris. "This poses a unique risk. They have advice for counties--pass what you can and enforce it. If it's not legal, the company can file in court. Generally, the states can pass more stringent (regulations) than PHMSA can, and don't know why setbacks and zoning interferes with the company.
"You must insist on your safety. Don't let the company put monetary value above your safety," she added.
Despite Norris' comments, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson reiterated remarks made at previous meetings that the IUB has control over pipeline projects--not the supervisors.
"We don't have any control if that pipeline goes in or doesn't go in," said Olson. "That is not under our jurisdiction. It is up to the IUB, and the state of Iowa, and the federal government if that pipeline goes in at this time.
"We're not going to argue about it. I'm just going to say this--and I'm said it 25 times. You keep coming and you keep preaching to us that we've got to stop this. We can't stop it. And if ethanol goes or doesn't, that's besides the point. The point is, you're taking up the county's time all the time to keep preaching the same rhetoric, the same narrative that we can stop this--and we can't," he added.
Olson later indicated he doesn't want to enter into litigation with a pipeline company, and potentially lose "hundreds of millions of dollars" in county revenue with legal fees. But another resident, Barb Nelson, called on the supervisors to pass an ordinance regulating pipeline projects.
"No one is here saying that we can stop the pipeline," said Nelson. "But, we can make it safer for everyone involved. We have an ordinance that's been ready to be voted on, to be brought back to this committee, to this board of supervisors, so I'm urging you to do that."
No action has been taken on a proposed ordinance since a public hearing on the matter earlier this year. Additionally, the IUB has yet to schedule a public hearing on Summit's application for the proposed pipeline.