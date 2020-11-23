(Shenandoah) – Property transactions are once again a major focus for the Shenandoah City Council.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening at 6, the council is expected to set public hearings for December 8th at 6 p.m. for properties at 804 South Center and 207 East Valley Street. Council members will also hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city’s Tax Increment Financing tax collection ordinance to include the parcel containing the V-A Community Based Outpatient Clinic – or CBOC – now under construction.
Also on the agenda: approval of the submission of a funding and bidletting proposal to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for the city’s street resurfacing project, and approval of a pay request to Jensen Builders, Limited for construction of the Shenandoah Regional Airport’s T-hangar project.
ZOOM information for Tuesday’s council meeting is available from the city of Shenandoah’s website.