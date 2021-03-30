(Malvern) -- East Mills school officials want more public involvement on an important issue.
The third in a series of community engagement meetings in the East Mills School District takes place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Junior-Senior High School gym in Malvern. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News he's asking for an additional 60-to-90 minutes in order to determine a direction on the future of the district's facilities.
"We feel we've moved in a very good direction, academically, and now for our school system," said Hood. "We've hired a great staff, and now we need to look at our facilities. We need your input, we want your input. We want to make sure you are understanding what we're doing, and what we're talking about. So, we need you to come to the meeting."
Hood was pleased with the turnout at the second meeting held earlier this month at the East Mills Elementary Building in Hastings. Based on input received at that meeting, Hood says one message was sent by those in attendance.
"They've done a nice job of kind of having a survey that people have been able to fill out," he said. "Probably, the number one thing that has come out of the first two meetings is, the people who have attended them have said we need to do something with our facilities. So, now we need their input to figure out what that something is."
Hood says anyone who's visited the district's buildings can see the need for certain renovations.
"We don't have an elevator in our junior-senior high building," said Hood. "So, that's a major ADA issue. We have some other major ADA issues. We're running out of space, as well. We need a facelift on some of our things. We have some things that need to be fixed, and sometimes, you're better off putting everything together, and going out for bids, versus doing things slowly that way. Those are some of the major things. Like I told people, our buildings have good bones. We just need to dress them up some."
Among other things, the superintendent says more public input received will help determine a timeline for any future facilities referendum.
"You know, the more input we get, the more direction we get from our patrons," he said. "That will start to drive where this going to go forward."
Residents may also attend the meeting via ZOOM. School officials will post a ZOOM link on the district's website.