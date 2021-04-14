(Shenandoah) -- Page County Public Health announces two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Shenandoah.
Both clinics take place at the Nishna Valley Christian Church at 415 North Fremont Street in Shenandoah. The first event is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., and Saturday, April 29th at that same time. Officials says the clinics are for residents who have not had their first Moderna vaccination. Appointments are necessary. You can call 712-850-1509.
In addition, Page County Public Health officials say clinics administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been paused as recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health due to recent problems involving the J&J vaccine.